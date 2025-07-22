Urawa Reds vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2025

Urawa Reds will welcome Shonan Bellmare to Saitama Stadium in the J1 League on Wednesday. The Reds are eighth in the league table and have a 10-point lead over Bellmare.
The hosts are currently on a four-game losing streak across all competitions. They resumed their league campaign after six weeks on Saturday and fell to a 3-2 away loss to Tokyo FC. Goals in quick succession from Kaito Yasui and Ryoma Watanabe in the first half helped them overturn a deficit, but Tokyo scored twice after the break to register a win.
The visitors have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last five games in all competitions. They met Cerezo Osaka in their previous league outing and were held to a 3-3 home draw. Akito Suzuki and Taiyo Hiraoka scored in the first half, while Luiz Phellype scored an 89th-minute equalizer from the penalty spot.
Urawa Reds vs Shonan Bellmare Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 87 times in all competitions. The Reds have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 42 wins. The visitors have 28 wins, and 17 games have ended in draws.
- Bellmare are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture and registered a 2-1 home win in February.
- Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.
- The Reds have conceded at least two goals in four of their last six league outings.
- The visitors have the third-worst goalscoring record in the J1 League, scoring 19 goals, nine fewer than the Reds.
- The hosts have registered just one win in their last eight games across all competitions.
Urawa Reds vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction
The Reds have lost their last four games, conceding 12 goals, and will look to improve upon that record. Eight of their nine wins in the J1 League this season have been registered at home, and they will look to build on that form.
The visitors are currently on a seven-game winless streak in the J1 League, suffering four losses. They have lost their last three away games, failing to score in two.
Both teams have endured a poor run of form, and considering their recent goalscoring record, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.
Prediction: Urawa Reds 1-1 Shonan Bellmare
Urawa Reds vs Shonan Bellmare Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes