Urawa Reds vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Urawa Reds and and Vissel Kobe will do battle at Saitama Stadium on Saturday, with three points on the line on matchday 15 of the J League.

The hosts were 2-0 victors against Yokohama FC in the League Cup on Wednesday. Koya Yuruki and Takahiro Sekine scored the goals to fire the hosts to victory.

Vissel Kobe secured a 3-0 away victory over Tokushima Vortis in the same competition. Ayub Masika scored a brace in the away demolition.

Just one point separates the two sides on the table and they will each be seeking a victory to keep up with the pacesetters.

Vissel Kobe are slightly better off in seventh spot, while Urawa Reds are one place and one point below, having garnered 23 points from 14 games to date.

Urawa Reds vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 33 occasions in the past and Urawa Red Diamonds have the better record with 17 wins and five draws to their name. Vissel Kobe were victorious in 11 previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2020 when a lone strike by Quenten Martinus gave Kobe a 1-0 away win.

Urawa Red Diamonds are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak, with their last three games ending in victories. Vissel Kobe have blown hot and cold in recent weeks, with just one win registered from their last four games.

Urawa Reds form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Vissel Kobe form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-W

Urawa Reds vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Urawa Reds

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Red Devils.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Vissel Kobe

Forward Junya Tanaka is a doubt for this fixture but there are no suspension concerns for manager Atsuhiro Miyura.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Junya Tanaka

Urawa Reds vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Urawa Reds Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zion Suzuki (GK); Takahiro Akimoto, Tomoaki Makino, Takuya Iwanami, Daigo Nishi; Yoshio Koisumi, Yuki Abe, Kai Shibato, Tatsuya Tanaka; Kasper Junker, Yuki Muto

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daiya Maekawa (GK); Gotoku Sakai, Thomas Vermaelen, Rhuho Kikuchi, Tetsushi Yamakawa; Yuya Nakasaka, Andres Iniesta, Sergi Samper, Shion Inoue; Kyogo Furuhashi, Daiju Sasaki

Urawa Reds vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Urawa Red Diamonds are in better form and also have home advantage in their favor. However, Vissel Kobe have some proven players within their ranks who can make a difference.

There is little to choose between the sides and we are predicting a share of the spoils in a tight encounter.

Prediction: Urawa Reds 1-1 Vissel Kobe