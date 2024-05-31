Urawa Reds vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2024

Urawa Reds entertain Vissel Kobe at the Saitama Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday (June 1). Vissel are third in the standings after 16 games, with a five-point lead over Urawa.

The hosts have endured a three-game winless run across competitions, suffering consecutive losses. In their previous league outing, they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Machida Zelvia last week.

Vissel, meanwhile, are also winless in three games, suffering back-to-back losses. After losing Kataller Toyama on penalties in the J League Cup, they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Tokyo Verde in the league last time.

Urawa Reds vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 61 times across competitions since 1997. Urawa have dominated proceedings against Vissel, leading 35-18.

Interestingly, both teams registered away wins in their J1 League meetings last season.

Urawa Reds form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-W

Vissel Kobe form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Urawa Reds vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Urawa Reds

Samuel Gustafson was back in the lineup last week after recovering from an injury, so the hosts have a clean bill of health.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe

Mitsuki Saito remains a long-term absentee for the visitors.

Injured: Mitsuki Saito

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Urawa Reds vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XIs

Urawa Reds (4-1-2-3): Shusaku Nishikawa; Hirokazu Ishihara, Alexander Scholz, Marius Hoeibraaten, Ryoma Watanabe, Ken Iwao; Atsuki Ito, Kaito Yasui; Naoki Maeda, Thiago Santana, Ola Solbakken

Vissel Kobe (4-1-2-3): Daiya Maekawa; Gotoku Sakai, Tetsushi Yamakawa, Matheus Thuler, Yuki Honda; Takahiro Ogihara; Hotaru Yamaguchi, Taisei Miyashiro; Yoshinori Muto, Yuya Osako, Rikuto Hirose

Urawa Reds vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Urawa have seen a drop in form recently, with two losses in their last three games, scoring just twice. They have won five of their last seven home games in the J1 League, scoring 13 goals.

Vissel, meanwhile, have suffered three consecutive losses, scoring just once in that period, which is a cause for concern. They have scored just twice in their last four games in all competitions and might struggle here.

Interestingly, they are unbeaten in three away meetings against Urawa, winning once. Considering that and the current form of both teams, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Urawa 1-1 Vissel