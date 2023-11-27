Urawa Reds vs Wuhan Three Towns Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29th 2023

Urawa Reds will entertain Wuhan Three Towns at the Saitama Stadium in the AFC Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

Both teams have four points from as many games in the competition thus far, with just one win apiece in these games. The hosts have suffered back-to-back defeats in the competition and fell to a 2-1 away loss at Pohang Steelers last time around.

José Kanté broke the deadlock in the 36th minute but the Steelers registered a comeback win, with Kim In-sung scoring the match-winner in the fourth minute of injury time. Takahiro Akimoto was red-carded in that match and will serve a one-game suspension.

In their first game back since the international break, they suffered a 3-2 home loss to Avispa Fukuoka in the J League on Friday.

The visitors also suffered a 2-1 defeat in their previous outing. They gave away a one-goal lead in the second half and had a player sent off. They will play for the first time since the international break.

Urawa Reds vs Wuhan Three Towns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides will lock horns for just the second time. They met in the reverse fixture in September, playing out a 2-2 draw.

The hosts are winless in their last six games across all competitions, suffering five defeats. The visitors have won four of their last five games in all competitions.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 9-6 in four games across all competitions and have a better defensive record, conceding two fewer goals (6).

Urawa Reds have lost their three games in a row at home. Wuhan Three Towns have three wins and defeats apiece in their last six games.

The visitors have suffered defeats in their two away games thus far, conceding five times while scoring just twice.

Urawa Reds vs Wuhan Three Towns Prediction

The Reds have seen a drop in form recently, suffering five defeats in their last six games across all competitions. They have conceded 11 goals in these games while scoring just five times.

At home, they have lost just one of their last eight home games in the AFC Champions League, keeping seven clean sheets. Takahiro Akimoto will be suspended for the match, so Takahiro Sekine should start here.

The visitors have struggled in their debut campaign in the Champions League, recording just one win in four games. They have lost their two away games in the competition and will look to earn their first point of the season.

They will be without the services of Wei Shihao through suspension and will need to make some changes to the starting XI. As they will play for the first time after the international break, they should have a well-rested squad available for selection.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Urawa Reds 1-1 Wuhan Three Towns

Urawa Reds vs Wuhan Three Towns Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: José Kanté to score or assist any time - Yes