Urawa Reds vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

The Urawa Reds welcome Yokohama F. Marinos to the Saitama Stadium in J1 League action on Wednesday.

The home side qualified for the round of 16 fixtures in the AFC Champions League but have not been able to replicate that form in the league, as they have played five back-to-back draws in the league so far. Their last two games have ended in goalless draws.

Yokohama F. Marinos also secured a place in the knockout stage of the Champions League last month. Contrary to the hosts, they have resumed their league campaign with back-to-back wins. They secured a 4-1 win against Shonan Bellmare last time around.

Urawa Reds vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head

There have been 93 meetings between the two sides in this fixture. As things stand, the visitors enjoy a 48-33 lead in wins while 12 games have produced draws.

They last met at Tuesday's venue in league action in November, with the Reds securing a 2-1 win in that game.

Urawa Reds form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-D

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Urawa Reds vs Yokohama F. Marinos Team News

Urawa Reds

Ayumu Ohata, Tomoya Inukai and Hiroki Sakai are the three absentees on account of injuries for the home side. There are no suspension concerns at the moment.

Injury: Ayumu Ohata, Tomoya Inukai, Hiroki Sakai

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Yokohama F. Marinos

Yusuke Nishida remains the only absentee for Marinos as he has not taken part in any games since April.

Injury: None.

Unavailable: None.

Doubtful: Yusuke Nishida.

Suspension: None.

Urawa Reds vs Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XIs

Urawa Reds (4-2-3-1): Shushaku Nishikawa (GK); Takuya Iwanami, Alexander Scholz, Kazuaki Mawatari, Yuta Miyamoto; Atsuki Ito, Kai Shibato; Yoshio Koizumi, Takahiro Sekine, Kai Matsuzaki; Ataru Esaka

Yokohama F Marinos (4-2-3-1): Yohei Takaoka (GK); Ken Matsubara, Carlos Eduardo Bendini Giusti, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ryuta Koike; Takuya Kida, Joel Chima Fujita; Takuma Nishimura, Marcos Júnior, Anderson Lopes; Kota Mizunuma.

Urawa Reds vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Yokohama Marinos are the top-scoring side in the division with 23 goals from 12 games while the hosts have the second-best defensive record, conceding 10 goals in 12 games.

The hosts will have to improve their attacking output in hopes of a positive outing here. They have failed to score in their last three league games, so we might be in for a low-scoring game. We expect the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Urawa Reds 0-1 Yokohama F. Marinos

Edited by Peter P