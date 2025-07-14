Uruguay Women vs Argentina Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2025

Uruguay Women will lock horns with Argentina Women at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil in the first round of the Copa America Femenina on Tuesday. La Albiceleste will get their campaign underway with this match, while Uruguay will play their second match.
Las Celestes met hosts Ecuador Women in their campaign opener last week and were held to a 2-2 draw. Belén Aquino gave them an early lead in the 11th minute, and Pamela González doubled their lead in the 53rd minute from the penalty spot. Yannel Correa's own goal helped reduce Ecuador's deficit, and Emily Rosa Arias Espinales equalized for the home team.
La Albiceleste will be in action for the first time since playing two friendlies against Australia Women. They lost both games and suffered a 4-1 defeat in June.
Uruguay Women vs Argentina Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 19 times in all competitions. As expected, Argentina have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 16 wins. Las Celestes have two wins, and just one meeting in this fixture has ended in a draw.
- They have met four times in the Copa America Femenina. La Albiceleste have a 100% record in these meetings and registered a 5-0 win in their group-stage meeting in the previous edition in 2022.
- Argentina will play their first competitive match of the year. They have played six friendlies in 2025 thus far, suffering three defeats. Notably, they have failed to score in three games while keeping three clean sheets in that period.
- Uruguay have scored two goals apiece in three of their five games in 2025.
Uruguay Women vs Argentina Women Prediction
Charrúas got their campaign underway with a 2-2 draw last week. They conceded twice within six minutes and will look to improve upon their defensive performance. They went unbeaten in two friendlies against Argentina last year and will look to build on that form.
La Albiceleste had scored at least three goals in three of their six games in the Copa America 2022 and will look to continue that form here. They have won 30 of their 50 games in the competition thus far.
Argentina have a 100% record in the Copa America against Las Celestes, and should be able to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Uruguay Women 1-3 Argentina Women
Uruguay Women vs Argentina Women Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Argentina Women to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes