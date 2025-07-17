Uruguay Women vs Peru Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2025 

Uruguay and Peru will battle for three points in the Copa America Femenina on Friday (July 18th). The game will be played at Estadio Banco Guayaquil.
Uruguay will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Argentina in midweek. They went behind to Florencia Bonsegundo's 76th-minute strike and were reduced to 10 women when Wendy Carballo was sent off with nine minutes left on the clock.
Peru, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat to Ecuador. They were two goals down at the break following goals from Emily Arias and Nayely Bolanos. Raquel Bilcape halved the deficit midway through the second half but Ligla Moreira made sure of the result deep into injury time.
The loss left La Bicolor at the foot of Group A with zero points from two games. Uruguay are fourth with one point to their name.
Uruguay Women vs Peru Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Uruguay are unbeaten in five head-to-head games, winning four games and drawing one.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2023 when Uruguay claimed a 3-0 victory in a friendly.
- Peru's last five games have produced three goals or more.
- Uruguay's last six games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Peru have lost five of their last six games (one win).
- Uruguay's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
Uruguay Women vs Peru Women Betting Tips
Uruguay have not started their Copa America campaign on the best note, having drawn and lost one each in two games played so far. Unlike those two games, Las Celestes enter this match as heavy favorites and will be targeting maximum points to get their tournament going.
Peru, for their part, have lost both games already, conceding three goals on each occasion. Another loss here would leave them on the cusp of elimination and this is a result that the Peruvians will be keen to avoid. However, their form in recent games does not suggest this will happen.
We are backing Uruguay to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Uruguay Women 3-0 Peru Women
Tip 1 - Uruguay Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second Half
Tip 5 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Uruguay/Uruguay