US Virgin Islands vs Bahamas Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2024

US Virgin Islands will play host to Bahamas at Bethlehem Soccer Complex in the CONCACAF Nations League on Wednesday. Both sides are in search of their first win in more than 10 outings.

US Virgin Islands vs Bahamas Preview

Both teams are housed in Group A of League C alongside Barbados. The winner of the group will automatically advance to League B while the second-placed team will qualify for the play-in round based on ranking. The competition will qualify teams for the Nations League Finals, which will serve as qualification for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Dashing Eagles have not won a match in more than two years. Their last victory dates back to June 2022, in a CONCACAF Nations League clash against Turks and Caicos Islands, which they won 3-2. US Virgin Islands have lost eight of their 10 matches since then, drawing twice. The hosts and Bahamas are meeting each other for the first time.

Bahamas will head into this game on the back of three straight losses, with 14 goals conceded against two scored. They last tasted victory in June 2022, in a CONCACAF Nations League game against St. Vincent & Grenadines (1-0). Bahamas were relegated to League C in the previous edition following a dismal performance in Group D of League B.

Bahamian Slayersz will be eying a possible exploit at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex but their away record doesn’t look good enough. They have lost thrice in their last five trips, conceding 13 goals. On a good day, Bahamas could have their say against the hosts but the squad seem a shadow of their former self.

US Virgin Islands vs Bahamas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

US Virgin Islands have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five home matches.

US Virgin Islands have scored 10 goals and conceded four in their last five matches.

US Virgin Islands are yet to progress beyond the C division (League C) while Bahamas have made it to the B division twice.

Bahamas have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

US Virgin Islands have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches, as have the Bahamas. Form Guide: US Virgin Islands – L-D-L-L-L, Bahamas – L-L-L-D-L.

US Virgin Islands vs Bahamas Prediction

After several futile attempts, US Virgin Islands will once again try to make the most of their home advantage but the odds are against them.

Bahamas coach Nesley Jean is under intense pressure to break trends with his side’s winless streak. Can he make it this time?

Bahamas are the favorites based on individuality and experience.

Prediction: US Virgin Islands 1-2 Bahamas

US Virgin Islands vs Bahamas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Bahamas to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Bahamas to score first – Yes

Tip 4: US Virgin Islands to score - Yes

