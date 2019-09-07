USA 0-3 Mexico: 5 Takeaways from the match | International Friendlies

USA lose heavily to Mexico

Two months ago, Mexico beat USA in the Gold Cup final to clinch the trophy. While this was merely a friendly, their intense rivalry reared its head once more, as El Tri trounced the Yanks with a scoreline of 3-0.

The game certainly took a little while to get rather exciting. However, when it did, nerves were rattled and the players on both sides became quite reactive.

To the neutrals, and certainly to Mexicans who had trooped to the MetLife Stadium, it was a match to remember. The Americans, however, will want to easily forget their poor performance.

The match started with Mexico pushing for an opportunity. Within mere minutes, they started attacking down the left-wing constantly, forcing the USMNT into defensive mode. After having to thwart several dangerous opportunities in their box, the Americans pushed on the offensive.

Having kept the Mexicans from even getting a single shot towards goal, the US did not disappoint. They got two long-range shots, but Mexico goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco maintained a solid stance in front of goal.

It was El Tri, in the 21st minute, that opened the scoring of the evening with an accurate header from Javier Hernandez. Having had no luck on previous attack opportunities, they fared much better on this run. Tecatito nutmegged Sergino Dest, saw his target in the box, and delivered a perfect cross to an unmarked Chicharito, who made it 1-0.

A grave mistake made by USA's Weston McKennie did not yield anything for the Mexicans. An over-hit shot by Tecatito, who was open and in great position, only sent the ball out of the pitch. However, the 26-year-old's failure to convert a sublime chance was soon forgotten.

By the end of the first half, the game had become physical, and the second half started with tactics thrown out of the window. Their respective coaches had riled both sides up, and they were itching to get at each other during the game. Hector Herrera and Alfredo Morales got into a small spat that ended up with players pushing each other.

Once again, with Tecatito on the ball, Mexico almost added a second goal in the 59th minute. The Porto man was part of a fluid counter-attack that left him with the ball in yet another great position to score from. However, it was yet another head-in-hands moment as he struck it wide.

The goal that had long eluded the Mexicans finally came through super-sub Erick Gutierrez, who had only come on a minute earlier. It was yet another silly mistake by the US, and this time, the Mexicans did not let the opportunity slide. US goalkeeper Zack Steffen attempted to play the ball out of the box, but he had no chance. A carefree ball landed in Gutierrez's path, and his left-footed shot sent it into goal.

The US nearly got gifted a good goal, thanks to Alfredo Morales, but unluckily for him, his chance only hit the bar. Uriel Antuna, on the other end, brought Mexico their third goal. A fast counter ended up with Antuna's low shot past Steffen into the bottom right corner.

The Yanks were unable to get even a consolation goal from a penalty kick from the spot. Thanks to a foul by Reyes, US had the opportunity to pull one back. However, Mexican keeper Orozco dove right to stop Sargent's consolation goal.

We take a look at five takeaways from the game.

#5 Yet another win for Mexico against a struggling USA

The US was unable to even find a single goal in this game, and it will be the first time in at least six games against Mexico.

With this win, Mexico has beaten USA in three out of their last six matches. The US, on the other hand, has managed to win only two games. Before today's game, both teams had scored a total of seven goals in six games. However, Mexico has added three more to their tally, and it might take more than one match for the US to come back.

Strong performances from players like Chicharito was enough to cement a lead and maintain it. It will be interesting to see how the Americans sort out their mess, especially the major lapses of concentration.

