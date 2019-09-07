USA 0-3 Mexico: Three talking points

Action from the game.

USA hosted Mexico in an exhibition game at the iconic MetLife stadium, with Mexico running out 3-0 winners courtesy goals from Javier Hernandez, Erick Gutierez and Uriel Antuna condemning the Stars and Stripes to a home defeat, while Josh Sargent missed a late penalty to reduce the deficit..

In what was a keenly-contested fixture, both sides gave it their all in a bid to secure the victory, but El Tri were ultimately successful, with their precision and late surge ultimately making the difference.

This was USA's biggest defeat to Mexico since 2009 and in this piece, we shall be highlighting three talking points from the game.

#3 North American bragging rights remain with Mexico

Mexico are still the premier team in North America

The United States and Mexico are by far the two strongest footballing nations on the North American continent.

With 14 Gold Cup wins between them, they are also the continent's most successful, and though lacking in the prestige and popularity of some other inter-continent rivalries such as Brazil-Argentina in South America or Germany-Italy in Europe, the Mexico-USA rivalry is well followed.

Both sides have met 70 times, with El Tri having the advantage with 36 wins to USA's 19, prior to this clash, both sides had met in the final of the 2019 Gold Cup, with a Jonathan Dos Santos goal enough to give Mexico a 1-0 victory over USA, and with this in mind, the hoe of the Yankees would have had revenge on their mind.

However, all thoughts of getting one over their continental rivals were quickly shelved, as a 21st minute goal by Chicharito found the home side playing catch-up, while the further two goals were sucker punches that could not be recovered from.

While USA might hold the economic advantage, Mexico are clearly the better side on the football field (at least in the men's game), and their comprehensive victory in New Jersey gives them continental bragging rights until the next time these two meet again.

Chicharito opened the scoring.

