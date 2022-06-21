USA U20 vs Cuba U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship

USA U20 and Cuba U20 lock horns at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Wednesday to decide the winner of Group E.

Both teams have qualified for the knockout stages but Cuba lead their rivals from the north by two points.

Pablo Elier Sánchez side boast a 100% win record in the competition so far after winning both their group matches, starting off by overcoming Canada 1-0 before smashing Saint Kitts and Nevis for a six.

A draw would be enough for them to clinch the group.

USA, the two-time defending champions, opened their campaign with a stunning 10-0 demolition of Saint Kitts and Nevis that saw eight players get on the scoresheet. However; they were unable to build on that momentum as Canada held them to a 2-2 draw on matchday two.

This has left the side trailing Cuba by two points and they must win in order to progress as group winners.

A defeat would open up a chance for Canada to overthrow them in second place, although the staggering goal difference between them (USA +10, Canada -1) means the Reds can only qualify from third place at best.

USA U20 vs Cuba U20 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The last encounter between the U20 sides of these countries ended in a 2-0 victory for USA in the semi-finals of the 2013 CONCACAF U20 Championship, courtesy of goals from Mario Rodriguez and Daniel Cuevas

USA are aiming to become only the second team in history to win the championship thrice in a row - Mexico are the only side to have done it, and they've done it thrice in history!

Cuba are looking to reach the knockout stages for the first time since the 2013 edition

USA are the highest scoring team of the group stages with 12 goals, although 10 of them came against Saint Kitts and Nevis alone

Cuba, along with Mexico, Honduras and Panama, are the only sides not to have conceded a single goal in the tournament so far

USA U20 vs Cuba U20 Prediction

It's an intriguing clash of a potent attack against a stoic defense, but there's more pressure on the USA, who are behind Cuba by two points.

As only a draw is enough for the island side, we expect them to sit back and frustrate their rivals in a draw.

Prediction: USA U20 1-1 Cuba U20

USA U20 vs Cuba U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Goals over/under 2.5: under 2.5

