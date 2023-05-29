USA U20 vs New Zealand U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | May 30, 2023

The Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will get underway with a clash between USA U20 and New Zealand U-20 at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Tuesday (May 30).

USA made the knockouts with a perfect record in the group stage. Alongside Argentina, they were the only team to win all three games in the group stage. They finished atop Group B and concluded the group stage with a 2-0 win over Slovakia.

New Zealand, meanwhile, secured their place in the knockouts as one of four best third-placed teams in the group stage. They finished third in Group A, with four points. In their final group game, they suffered a 5-0 hammering against hosts Argentina U20, though.

USA U20 vs New Zealand U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off twice in the FIFA U20 World Cup (2015 and 2017). USA have dominated proceedings, winning both games.

They won 4-0 in 2015. They met in the Round of 16 in 2017, winning 6-0.

USA were the only team in the group stage not to concede. They scored six goals in three games, which was the fourth-best attacking record in the group stage.

New Zealand conceded seven goals in the group stage, with five coming in their last game against Argentina. They scored only thrice in as many games.

USA U20 vs New Zealand U20 Prediction

The Yanks have enjoyed a good run in recent games, keeping four straight clean sheets. They have been the dominant against New Zealand, recording wins with an aggregate score of 10-0.

New Zealand conceded five goals in their final group game without response. They are yet to open their account against USA and might struggle here.

Considering the recent form and history of the two teams, USA are expected to record a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: USA 2-0 New Zealand

USA U20 vs New Zealand U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Diego Luna to score or assist any time - Yes

