USA U20 vs Nicaragua U20 Prediction and Betting Tips - 25th June 2022

USA U20 and Nicaragua U20 lock horns at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Saturday in the round of 16 of the 2022 U20 CONCACAF Championship.

The Stars and Stripes won Group E after earning seven points from three games, including a victory over Cuba in their final group fixture.

The island nation led the two-time defending champions by a point and needed just a draw to win the group, but instead collapsed to a 3-0 defeat, courtesy of a Quinn Sullivan hat-trick.

NXT GEN @usynt_report FT: USA 3-0 Cuba in the last game of the @concacaf U20 championship group stage. Dominant performance from the US once again. Finished the group with 7 points. On to the next round vs Nicaragua (6/25)



2: Sullivan (Clark)

8: Sullivan (Alvarado)

Nicaragua reached their first CONCACAF championship in nine years after winning Group D of the qualifying phase with a perfect record of three wins from three.

Los Pinoleros beat the US Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands and Guyana along the way, scoring 14 goals and conceding just once.

This is only the second time in Nicaragua U20's history that they've reached the second round, last achieving the feat in the 1976 edition of the tournament.

USA U20 vs Nicaragua U20 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The USA scored 15 goals in the group stages - more than any side in the competition

This will be the first meeting between the sides in the competition.

Four players from the USA have scored two or more goals.

The Americans have reached the knockout stages of the competition for the seventh edition in a row.

Nicaragua U20 have reached the knockout stages for the first time since the competition was reformatted.

The USA conceded just twice in three group matches, the joint lowest after Mexico and Honduras, who didn't concede any.

USA U20 vs Nicaragua U20 Prediction

The USA are a strong attacking unit. While their defensive abilities came under the microscope from Canada in a 2-2 draw, the Americans managed to silence free-scoring Cuba in their final game, putting in an improved display.

FENIFUT NICARAGUA (OFICIAL) @Fenifutnica Definido nuestro rival en los 8vos de final del Premundial U20

25 de Junio 2022



25 de Junio 2022

@USYNT @Fenifutnica

🏟️ Nacional

6:30 PM Definido nuestro rival en los 8vos de final del Premundial U20 @Concacaf 202225 de Junio 2022🏟️ Nacional6:30 PM 🔥 Definido nuestro rival en los 8vos de final del Premundial U20 @Concacaf 2022 🏆📆 25 de Junio 2022🇺🇸 @USYNT 🆚 @Fenifutnica 🇳🇮🏟️ Nacional 🇭🇳⌚ 6:30 PM https://t.co/4Kr6rIINxK

A similar defensive display from the USA on Saturday would see Nicaragua shut out. Los Pinoleros do not have much gametime under their belt, last playing the competition's qualifying matches in November 2021.

The two-time defending champions are the favorites and we expect them to come away with an easy win to reach the quarter-finals.

Prediction: USA U20 2-0 Nicaragua U20

USA U20 vs Nicaragua U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: USA U20

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

