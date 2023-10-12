The USA vs Germany Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2023

The USA are set to play Germany at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Saturday in a friendly game.

The USA come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Oman in their most recent game. Goals from Monaco striker Folarin Balogun, Union Berlin attacker Brenden Aaronson and PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi and an own goal from Al-Seeb centre-back Khalid Al-Braiki secured the win for the USA.

Germany, on the other hand, beat France 2-1 in their most recent game. Bayern Munich attackers Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller scored the goals to seal the deal for Germany. Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann scored the goal for France.

The USA vs Germany Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Germany have won seven games and lost four.

American striker Folarin Balogun has managed four goal contributions in three league starts for Monaco this season.

American winger Christian Pulisic has managed five goal contributions in seven league starts for AC Milan this season.

German midfielder Florian Wirtz has managed four goal contributions in seven league starts for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

German winger Leroy Sane has managed six goals in seven league starts for Bayern Munich this season.

The USA vs Germany Prediction

The US men's national side has developed well in recent years, and now boast players at some of the top clubs in Europe. Christian Pulisic, termed for a long time as the country's next global superstar of the game, did not enjoy the best of spells with Chelsea, but looks re-invigorated since moving to AC Milan this summer for €20 million.

Folarin Balogun adds quality to the attack. The 22-year old has already proven to be a consistent goalscorer at a top-tier league, and alongside the likes of Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson and Giovanni Reyna could form the spine of a great American football side.

Germany, on the other hand, have embarked on a new era less than a year before the Euros on home soil. Julian Nagelsmann is the new boss of the national team following the departure of Hansi Flick. Flick endured a disappointing spell as boss of the national team, and Nagelsmann has been recruited with an obvious focus towards next year's big competition.

Nagelsmann will be familiar with the bulk of players in the squad, with multiple players from his former side Bayern Munich forming the core of the national team. The likes of Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala are all seen as important features in the German squad.

Germany should win here.

Prediction: The USA 0-2 Germany

The USA vs Germany Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Germany

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Germany to keep a clean sheet- yes