USA vs Australia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

The USA will entertain Australia at DSG Park in an international friendly on Tuesday. The hosts will play two more friendlies next month, while the Socceroos are set to play just one more match in 2025.

The Americans met Ecuador in a friendly last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. Ecuador captain Enner Valencia broke the deadlock in the 24th minute, and Folarin Balogun leveled the score in the 71st minute.

The visitors maintained their 100% record in 2025 with a 1-0 triumph over Canada last week. Nestory Irankunda scored the match-winner in the 71st minute. Notably, they had just one shot on target and they made it count.

USA vs Australia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met three times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with one win apiece for both teams.

All three meetings between them have been friendlies, and the hosts won the last one in 2010.

Two of the three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The USA have seen under 2.5 goals in their last three friendlies, failing to score in one while keeping one clean sheet.

The visitors, meanwhile, have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last seven games.

The Socceroos last suffered a defeat in a friendly game in 2023.

The last three defeats in friendly games for the Americans have been registered at home.

The visitors have kept six clean sheets in their last 12 games across all competitions.

USA vs Australia Prediction

The USMNT kept a clean sheet in their win over Japan last month, but failed to build on that form against Ecuador and conceded in the first half. They have kept one clean sheet in three meetings against the visitors, though they have also failed to score in two games in that period.

Mauricio Pochettino will likely keep Malik Tillman in the starting XI after the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder picked up the assist for Balogun's equalizer.

Australia made it seven wins in a row with a narrow 1-0 triumph over Canada last week. They had just one shot on target and will look to improve upon that record.

Tony Popovic has enjoyed an 11-game unbeaten run as the head coach for the national team and he will be keen on extending that streak here.

Both teams produced a resilient performance last week and will likely settle for a draw here.

Prediction: USA 1-1 Australia

USA vs Australia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

