USA vs Brazil Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | International Friendlies 2024

International football is back in action with another set of matches this week as the USA take on an impressive Brazil side in an interesting clash at the Camping World Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Brazil are currently in sixth place in the World Cup qualification standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The Selecao edged Mexico to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

The USA, on the other hand, defeated Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final and have been impressive this year. The home side slumped to a damaging 5-1 defeat at the hands of Colombia over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

USA vs Brazil Head-to-Head

Brazil have an excellent historical record against the USA and have won 18 out of the 19 matches played between the two teams. The USA have managed only one victory against Brazil and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

USA form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Brazil form guide: W-D-W-L-L

USA vs Brazil Team News

USA

Tyler Adams has made progress with his recovery and will likely play a part in this fixture. Sergino Dest remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this clash.

Injured: Sergino Dest

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Brazil

Alisson Becker has completed his recovery and will likely retain his place in the starting lineup. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo featured on the bench against Mexico and are set to start in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

USA vs Brazil Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Turner; Scully, Carter-Vickers, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Reyna; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Danilo, Militao, Bremer, Arana; Pereira, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Rodrygo, Endrick, Vinicius Junior

USA vs Brazil Prediction

Brazil have an excellent squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride on the international stage this year. The likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have enjoyed stellar club campaigns and will look to make their mark this week.

The USA have a good squad at their disposal and can pack a punch on their day but were thoroughly outplayed by Colombia last week. Brazil are the better team on paper and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: USA 1-4 Brazil