USA vs Colombia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023 

USA and Colombia will square off in a friendly at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday (January 29).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat against Serbia despite taking an early lead. FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez put them ahead in the 29th minute, but Luka Ilic's strike just before half-time restored parity. Veljko Simic scored within the first few seconds of the second half to help the Europeans to a win.

Colombia, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 2-0 win over Paraguay in a friendly in November. Davinson Sanchez gave them a 14th-minute lead before Radamel Falcao stepped off the bench to secure the win three minutes after coming on.

USA vs Colombia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 21st meeting between the two sides, with Colombia leading 14-3.

Their most recent meeting in a friendly in October 2018 saw Colombia win 4-2.

USA have won just one of their last eight games, losing three.

Colombia are on a six-game winning streak, keeping a clean sheet in five games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six clashes with the USMNT, winning the last four.

USA have won just one of their last five friendlies.

USA vs Colombia Prediction

The USMNT have managed just one win from their last eight games and will look to bounce back from their disappointing loss to Serbia last week. Home advantage could count in their favour here, but their poor record against Colombia does not inspire much confidence.

Furthermore, Nestor Lorenzo's side will be full of confidence due to their six-game winning streak, and they have not lost to USA since 2005. Colombia will look to continue their inspired finish to 2022 by winning their first game of the new year.

Both teams are likely to play on the front foot in a quick start to the game, but the South Americans should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: USA 1-2 Colombia

USA vs Colombia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Colombia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Colombia to score 2+ goals

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes