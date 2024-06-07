USA vs Colombia Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | International Friendlies 2024

International football is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as the USA take on an impressive Colombia side in an intriguing friendly encounter at the Civitas Metropolitano on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Colombia are in third place in the Copa America qualification standings and have stepped up to the plate this year. The South American outfit edged Romania to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

The USA, on the other hand, have won the CONCACAF Nations League and are in excellent form. The USMNT defeated Mexico by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

USA vs Colombia Head-to-Head

Colombia have a good historical record against the USA and have won 14 out of the 21 matches between the two teams. The USA have managed three victories against Colombia and will need to cut the deficit in this match.

USA form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Colombia form guide: W-W-W-W-W

USA vs Colombia Team News

USA

Sergino Dest is the USA's only injury concern and has been ruled out of this fixture. Christian Pulisic is the captain of the team and will likely feature in the final third this weekend.

Injured: Sergino Dest

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Colombia

James Rodriguez has been included in Colombia's squad this week and could make an appearance off the bench in this fixture. Colombia have no injury concerns going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

USA vs Colombia Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Turner; Miles Robinson, Richards, Ream, Antonee Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Reyna; Weah, Wright, Pulisic

Colombia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Munoz, Cuesta, Lucumi, Mojica; Castano, Lerma; Arias, Carrascal, Diaz; Duran

USA vs Colombia Prediction

The USA have made massive strides in international football in recent years and will look to prove their mettle this weekend. The likes of Giovani Reyna and Christian Pulisic can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Colombia have been impressive over the past year and have grown in stature since the turn of the year. The South Americans are seasoned campaigners in international matches and hold a slight upper hand in this match.

Prediction: USA 2-3 Colombia