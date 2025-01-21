USA vs Costa Rica Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2025 

The USA and Costa Rica will trade tackles in an international friendly on Wednesday (January 22nd). The game will be played at Inter & Co Stadium in Florida.

The hosts will be full of confidence, having claimed a 3-1 victory over Venezuela in a friendly last week. They missed their chance to go ahead in the third minute when Matko Miljevic missed a penalty. But Jack McGlynn and Patrick Agyemang scored to give the USMNT a 2-0 lead at the break. Miljevic made amends for his missed penalty when he made it 3-0 in the 64th minute while Jorge Yriarte pulled one back for The Wine-Red four minutes later.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Panama in the second leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal tie. They missed a sixth minute penalty and were 2-1 down at the break with Cesar Blackman and Puma scoring either side of Alejandro Bran Flores. Alonso Martinez equalized in the 73rd minute but they still got eliminated due to a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

USA vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 41 occasions in the past. The USA have 19 wins to their name, Costa Rica were victorious on 17 occasions while five games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in March 2022 when Costa Rica claimed a 2-0 home win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The USA have won four of their last five games.

Costa Rica have won just one of their last five games (three draws).

Nine of the last 10 head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

USA vs Costa Rica Prediction

The USA have won four of the last five head-to-head games and also have home advantage in this game. The Stars and Stripes have won their last three games on the bounce and are favorites to win a fourth game in a row.

Costa Rica have the odds stocked against them and have struggled for positive results in their last few games.

We are backing the USA to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: USA 2-0 Costa Rica

USA vs Costa Rica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - USA to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

