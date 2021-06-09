USA vs Costa Rica prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

The USA will play host to Costa Rica in an international friendly set to take place at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, on Thursday.

The USA are coming off an impressive CONCACAF Nations League win, which they achieved with a 3-2 finals victory over bitter rivals Mexico.

The game was an enthralling affair, with fans glued to their seats until the final seconds of the contest. With the tie all square at 2-2 in regulation, the match went into extra time, where Christian Pulisic's penalty in the 114th minute handed the USA the cup.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica finished fourth in the tournament, losing the match for third place to Honduras on penalties. Yeltsin Tejeda and Ariel Lassiter missed penalties for Costa Rica, while Ever Alvarado converted the decisive one to guarantee Honduras a third-place finish.

USA vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head

The USA and Costa Rica have faced each other on 19 occasions, with the former winning in nine of those games. Costa Rica have prevailed in eight matches, while two games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in February 2020, with the USA winning the game 1-0 on the night. Ulysses Llanez scored the only goal of the fixture in the 50th minute, with no response from Los Ticos.

USA form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Costa Rica form guide: D-D-L-L-L

USA vs Costa Rica Team News

USA

Manager Gregg Berhalter will be looking to rest several key players who were part of the grueling CONCACAF Nations League final. Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Sergio Dest and Weston McKennie are all expected to be given a break.

The USA have no injury concerns going into the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Costa Rica

Costa Rica will also look to rest their veteran players, with forward Joel Campbell and midfield maestro Bryan Ruiz both set to be left out of the starting XI.

Ronald Gonzalez Brenes has a fully-fit squad to make his final selection from. Alan Pulido and Luis Romo were given minutes in the loss to Honduras, and they could feature from the start on Thursday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

USA vs Costa Rica Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zack Steffen; Mark McKenzie, John Anthony Brooks, Tim Ream; Antonee Robinson, Jackson Yueill, Kellyn Acosta, DeAndre Yedlin; Yunus Musah, Josh Sargent, Sebastian Lletget

Costa Rica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Leonel Moreira; Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo; Alonso Martinez, Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Randall Leal; Adonis Pineda, Alan Pulido

USA vs Costa Rica Prediction

The USA come into the game on the back of an impressive finals win, and they should have no trouble taking care of business against Costa Rica on home soil.

Prediction: USA 1-0 Costa Rica

