USA vs Ecuador Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

The USA will entertain Ecuador at Q2 Stadium in an international friendly on Friday. The hosts will meet Australia in another friendly next week, while La Tri will take on Mexico.

Ad

The Americans played two friendlies last month. After a narrow 2-0 loss to South Korea, they bounced back with a 2-0 win over Japan three days later. Alejandro Zendejas scored in the first half, while Folarin Balogun scored after the break, with Christian Pulisic picking up the assist.

The visitors will play their first friendly game of the year on Friday. They met Argentina in their final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last month and registered a 1-0 win. Enner Valencia scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot.

Ad

Trending

USA vs Ecuador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 15 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, recording five wins apiece.

They last met in a friendly in 2019, and the Americans registered a 1-0 home win.

Just three of the 15 meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

La Tri's last three wins in this fixture have been registered in friendlies and away from home.

Ecuador are unbeaten across all competitions since September 2024.

The Stars and Stripes have lost three of their last four friendlies, conceding eight goals while scoring just three times.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last nine friendlies, recording six wins.

La Tri have kept clean sheets in their last five league games.

The hosts have conceded two goals apiece in three of their last five games.

Ad

USA vs Ecuador Prediction

The USMNT returned to winning ways after two consecutive losses in their previous outing and will look to continue that form. They are unbeaten in their last three friendly meetings against the visitors, recording two consecutive wins while keeping clean sheets.

La Tri returned to goalscoring and winning ways after four consecutive draws last time around. They have won just one of their last eight games in this fixture, though that triumph was registered away from home in a friendly in 2011.

Ad

The visitors have avoided a defeat since last September and they should be able to settle for another draw here.

Prediction: USA 1-1 Ecuador

USA vs Ecuador Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More