USA vs El Salvador Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2023

USA and El Salvador square off at the Exploria Stadium in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Monday (March 27).

The hosts will look to build on their thumping win over Grenada and extend their dominance against La Selecta. USA turned in a performance of the highest quality on Friday (March 24), beating Granada 7-1.

The Yanks have now picked up two wins and a draw from their three Group D games to sit atop the table. USA will now set out to pick up successive competitive wins for the first time since November 2021.

Meanwhile, El Salvador failed to stop the rot, as they fell to a 1-0 home loss against Honduras in a friendly on Thursday (March 23). La Selecta have now lost their last three games, scoring once and shipping six goals since a 1-1 draw with USA in June.

El Salvador now turn their attention to the CONCACAF Nations League, where they will look to leapfrog the Yanks, as they occupy second-place with five points from three games.

USA and El Salvador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

USA have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 20 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides.

While El Salvador have failed to taste victory against the Yanks, they have held on for a share of the spoils on six occasions.

USA are winless in three of their last four home games across competitions, claiming two draws and suffering a 2-1 loss to Serbia on January 26.

El Salvador are without a win in five games since a 3-1 victory over Grenada in June.

USA vs El Salvador Prediction

Having stormed to an emphatic victory on Friday, USA head into this game with sky-high confidence. The Yanks have the firepower needed to get the job done, and given their impressive record in the fixture, they should ease to another comfortable win in front of their home fans.

Prediction: USA 3-0 El Salvador

USA vs El Salvador Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (USA have kept four clean sheets in their last five games against El Salvador.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams.)

