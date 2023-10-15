USA vs Ghana Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17, 2023

USA welcome Ghana to the Geodis Park in a friendly on Tuesday (October 17).

The hosts lost 3-1 to Germany in their first friendly of the ongoing international break on Saturday. Christian Pulisic had put the USNMT into the lead in the 27th minutem but the 2014 FIFA World Cup winners completed a comeback with Ilkay Gundogan, Jamal Musial, and Niclas Fullkrug strikes.

Ghana, meanwhile, lost 2-0 to Mexico in a friendly on Saturday, failing to register a shot on target.

Both teams will now look to return to winning ways ahead of competitive action next month. USA play in the CONCACAF Nations League, while Ghana get their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers underway.

USA vs Ghana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns five times across competitions, with all games producing conclusive results. Ghana lead 3-2.

After winning three straight games against USA, Ghana have lost their next two, including a 2-1 loss in a friendly in 2017.

Their last four meetings have ended 2-1, with two wins apiece for both teams.

USA have three defeats across competitions in 2023, with one of them coming on penalties in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Ghana have three defeats across competitions in 2023 as well.

USA have one defeat in five friendlies, keeping three clean sheets.

Ghana ave won three of their last four friendlies, keeping two clean sheets.

USA vs Ghana Prediction

USA lost to Germany in their last outing but have won seven of their last 10 games across competitions, scoring 29 times and conceding seven.

Ghana, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat at the weekend since Chris Hughton took over at the helm in February, Despite fielding a strong XI, they failed to register a shot on target. Joseph Aidoo was taken off the pitch in the first half with an injury and is likely to sit out this one.

Hughton is expected to start Jordan Ayew to add attacking flair and also make a change in the backline, with Aidoo sidelined.

The two teams are meeting for the first time since 2017. USA have won their last two games against Ghana, and considering their home advantage, they should win again.

Prediction: USA 2-1 Ghana

USA vs Ghana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Folarin Balogun to score or assist any time - Yes