USA vs Jamaica Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

USA will welcome Jamaica to the AT&T Stadium in the semifinal of the CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday.

The hosts will play for just the second time in 2024 and in their first match of the year, they lost 1-0 to Slovenia in a friendly in January. It was their second consecutive loss, having suffered a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago in the second leg of the quarterfinals in November. They had registered a 3-0 win in the first leg and progressed to the semi-finals 4-2 on aggregate.

The visitors booked their place in the semifinals after recording a 3-2 away win over Canada in the second leg of the quarterfinals. They lost 2-1 at home in the first leg and progressed to the semi-finals on away goals.

They played Trinidad and Tobago in two friendlies earlier this month, recording a 1-0 win in the first match and playing out a goalless draw in the second one.

USA vs Jamaica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 32 times in all competitions since 1988 and will meet for the first time in the Nations League. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 19 wins. The visitors have three wins to their name and 10 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors, with the last two games ending in 1-1 draws.

USA have suffered just two losses in the CONCACAF Nations League to date, with both coming in away games.

Jamaica, on the other hand, have lost just one game in the Nations League, with that defeat coming to Canada in November.

Interestingly, two of the visitors' three wins against the hosts have come in their away games.

The visitors have suffered just one loss in their last nine games across all competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

USA vs Jamaica Prediction

The Stars and Stripes have seen a drop in form recently, suffering three losses in their last five games. They suffered their first loss in the Nations League since 2019 in November, losing 2-1 away at Trinidad and Tobago, and will look to bounce back with a win.

They have a 100% record at home in the Nations League, keeping five clean sheets in seven games. They are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors, recording four wins, and have outscored them 12-14 in these games.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter has called up 23 players for this match but Sergiño Dest is suspended due to his red card in the second leg of the quarterfinals.

The Reggae Boyz are in the semifinals of the Nations League for the first time and will look to leave a good account of themselves. They have an unbeaten record in away games in the Nations League, recording six wins in eight games.

Manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has also named a 23-man squad for this match, headlined by West Ham United forward Michail Antonio. Influential wingers Shamar Nicholson and Demarai Gray are unavailable for the semifinal due to suspension.

Considering the home advantage for the USA and their better record in the competition, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: USA 2-1 Jamaica

USA vs Jamaica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score or assist any time - Yes