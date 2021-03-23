USA vs Jamaica prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

The Stars and Stripes of the USA will trade tackles with the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica in an international friendly on Thursday.

The fixture will be hosted at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Austria and will pit two CONCACAF rivals against one another.

Despite being a friendly match, both sides will go all out for victory as this is the last international break before the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup kicks off in July.

USA vs Jamaica Head-to-Head

This will be the 28th meeting between the sides and the USA unsurprisingly have the better record in previous games played.

The USMNT were victorious on 16 previous occasions, drawing eight, while Jamaica have just three wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in the semifinals of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup in July 2019. On that occasion, severe weather conditions saw the game halted at the 16th minute mark.

It was resumed 88 minutes later and a Christian Pulisic brace helped the USA to a 3-1 victory which saw them progress to the final.

The two sides have partaken in several friendlies since their last competitive fixtures in November 2020.

The USA ran riot in a 7-0 whitewash of Panama in February 2021, while Jamaica defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in November 2020.

USA form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Jamaica form guide: W-L-W-D-W

USA vs Jamaica Team News

USA

Manager Gregg Berhalter has named a 26-man strong squad for upcoming friendlies with Jamaica and Northern Ireland.

The extremely youthful squad is headlined by a talented generation making waves in mainstream Europe. These talents include Sergino Dest, Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and Gio Reyna.

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams and Lille forward Timothy Weah made the preliminary squad but did not make the final list.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Jamaica

Manager Thedore Whitmore called up 20 players for the friendly with the USA. His squad includes six English-born players who have all elected to switch nationality to Jamaica.

The likes of Liam Moore, Jamal Lowe, Andre Gray, Amari'i Bell, Ethan Pinnock and Kasey Palmer could all make their international debuts.

Midfielder Ravel Morrison withdrew from the squad after receiving his second call-up to the national team following his debut last year.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Withdrew: Ravel Morrison

USA vs Jamaica Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen (GK); Tim Ream, Matt Miazga John Brooks, Sergino Dest, Yunus Musah, Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget; Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Giovanni Reyna

UPDATES:



🇺🇸 Nicholas Gioacchini is back on the #USMNT roster for both March matches.



🇺🇸 Gio Reyna, Chris Richards and Josh Sargent will be allowed to travel to face Northern Ireland on Sunday.



The news is a result of updated quarantine protocols in their respective areas. — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 22, 2021

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Shaven Paul (GK); Adrian Mariappa, Michael Hector, Amari'i Bell, Liam Moore; Kasey Palmer, Ricardo Morris, Omar Holness; Andre Gray, Jamal Lowe, Chavany Willis

USA vs Jamaica Prediction

The USA are traditionally one of the most dominant sides in North America. However, their very youthful squad robs them of some of the experience needed on the international stage.

The addition of players who have played high-level football in England adds a different dimension to Jamaica's game. However, their lack of chemistry in the national team setup may cancel out that valuable experience.

Ultimately, the youth and skill of the USA could be offset by the experience of the new Jamaican players. We are predicting a draw with goals at both ends.

Prediction: USA 1-1 Jamaica