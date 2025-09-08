USA vs Japan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

The USA will entertain Japan at Lower.com Field in an international friendly on Tuesday. They were winless in their respective friendlies last week and will look to conclude the ongoing international break with a win.

Ad

The hosts met South Korea last week and suffered a 2-0 loss. They failed to score for the first time in seven games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. Notably, it was their third consecutive defeat in friendlies.

The visitors squared off against Mexico in a friendly last week and were held to a goalless draw. They failed to score for the first time since June. It was their first friendly match of the year.

Ad

Trending

USA vs Japan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just three times thus far. All games have produced conclusive results, with the visitors recording two wins.

Two of the three meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

They last met in a friendly match in September 2022, in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the Samurai Blue recorded a 2-0 win.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last seven friendlies, suffering four losses. They have failed to score in three games in that period.

The visitors, meanwhile, are unbeaten in friendlies since 2023, recording eight wins in nine games.

Samurai Blue have suffered just one loss in all competitions since March 2024.

The Stars and Stripes have suffered six defeats across all competitions in 2025, with all defeats registered at home.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in six of their eight games in all competitions.

Ad

USA vs Japan Prediction

The hosts suffered a third consecutive loss in a friendly match and failed to score for the second friendly in a row last week. Their only win against the visitors was registered in a friendly at home in 2006.

Mauricio Pochettino fielded a strong starting XI against South Korea, with Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent leading the lineup. Sergiño Dest got his first start since March 2024 in that loss.

Ad

Samurai Blue extended their unbeaten streak to five games with a draw last week and will look to continue that form here. Notably, their only defeat since March 2024 was registered away from home against Australia.

The two teams will likely play out a draw.

Prediction: USA 1-1 Japan

USA vs Japan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More