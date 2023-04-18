USA vs Mexico Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19, 2023

USA and Mexico will continue their rich football rivalry in the first Allstate Continental Clasico, an annual friendly tournament, at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Wednesday (April 19).

The two teams square off in the CONCACAF Nations League in June, so this will be a good warmup before that clash. USA have played four games since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with two being friendlies and the others coming in the Nations League. In their previous outing, Ricardo Pepi's second-half goal helped them to a 1-0 win over El Salvador 1-0 in their last group game of the Nations League.

Meanwhile, Mexico's two games since the World Cup have come in the Nations League. Jamaica held them to a 2-2 draw in their previous outing. Orbelín Pineda and Hirving Lozano were on the scoresheet.

USA vs Mexico Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two CONCACAF rivals have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 76 times competitions since 1934. Mexico lead 38-23.

Despite Mexico's dominance, they're winless against USA since 2019, failing to score in their last three meetings.

USA have lost just once in their last 28 home games, with that defeat coming against Serbia in a friendly in March. Their previous defeat at home came in a friendly against Mexico in 2019.

Mexico have suffered four defeats in their last 13 away games, with three of them against USA.

Six of their last eight meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

USA vs Mexico Prediction

As the friendly takes place in a non-FIFA window, both teams have been unable to call most of their key players. The Stars and Stripes have called up a squad of 22 players, with 19 being from the MLS. Sergino Dest, despite his poor run of form, has been included in the squad.

El Tri, meanwhile, have named 23 players for the friendly, and, like USA, have gone for domestic players. Twenty-one of their players play in the Liga MX.

With nothing at stake, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: USA 2-2 Mexico

USA vs Mexico Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Morris to score or assist any time - Yes

