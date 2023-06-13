USA vs Mexico Prediction and Betting Tips | June 15, 2023

Reigning champions USA square off against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals on Thursday (June 15).

USA won Group D, winning three of their four games. Ricardo Pepi's second-half strike in the last game helped them to a 1-0 win over El Salvador. Mexico, meanwhile, finished atop Group A, going unbeaten in four games. In their last game, first-half goals from Orbelín Pineda and Hirving Lozano helped them hold Jamaica to a 2-2 draw.

The two sides met in a friendly in April, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Uriel Antuna's 55th-minute was cancelled out by Jesus Ferreira's late equaliser.

USA vs Mexico Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, meeting 77 times across competitions since 1934. Mexico lead 38-23.

USA are unbeaten in five meetings against Mexico, drawing the last two.

Mexico are unbeaten in six games across competitions, scoring twice in five games.

USA are unbeaten in four games across competitions, keeping two clean sheets.

The hosts had the best-attacking record in League A of the Nations League, scoring 14 goals in four games. Mexico scored eight goals in that period.

USA have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four meetings against Mexico.

The hosts have just one win in four home games across competitions.

USA vs Mexico Prediction

The Stars and Stripes have been the dominant side in recent meetings against Mexico, going unbeaten in five games. They also came out on top in the CONCACAF Nations League final and CONCACAF Gold Cup final in 2021.

Mexico, meanwhile, warmed up for the game with a couple of friendlies, scoring four goals. They also head into the match in better form than the reigning champions and will look to make it to the final for the second straight time.

Nonetheless, considering USA's recent record against Mexico and home advantage, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: USA 2-1 Mexico

USA vs Mexico Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ricardo Pepi to score or assist any time - Yes

