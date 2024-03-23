USA vs Mexico Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2024

USA face off against Mexico at the AT&T Stadium in the CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday (March 24).

The USMNT are eying a third straight success in the competition. The title holders beat Canada 2-0 in the final of the previous edition to clinch their second CONCACAF Nations League. They are 90 minutes away from repeating that experience.

The Stars and Stripes knocked Mexico out of the previous edition in the semifinals, winning 3-0. Head coach Gregg Berhalter is expecting a tougher challenge this time. Despite USA’s huge win over Mexico, it was a fiercely contested clash, which featured four red cards, two to each side.

Mexico, meanwhile, overcame the challenge of Honduras in the quarterfinals, winning 4-2 in a shootout to reach the 2024 CONCACAF Nations League final. That achievement earned them qualification for the upcoming 2024 Copa America alongside the USA, Jamaica and Panama. Mexico subsequently crushed Panama 3-0 in the semis to reach the final.

El Tri have been enjoying huge support in the competition, but hosts USA are expected to turn up the volume at the AT&T Stadium. Both sides have met 77 times, with the USA winning 36 wins to Mexico's 26. Mexico last prevailed over the USA in a 2019 friendly, 3-0.

USA vs Mexico Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

USA have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games with Mexico.

USA have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games at home.

USA have won six times and lost four times in their last 10 games across competitions.

Mexico have scored 10 goals and conceded seven in their last 10 outings across competitions.

USA have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Mexico have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: USA – W-L-W-L-D; Mexico – W-L-L-W-W.

USA vs Mexico Prediction

Antonee Robinson and Haji Wright have been the shining light in the USA attack, with two goals apiece.

West Ham midfielder Alvarez has been impressive, netting twice as Mexico coast to the final. He will look to disrupt the opposing side. USA are expected to prevail based on superior form and home support.

Prediction: USA 3-1 Mexico

USA vs Mexico Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – USA

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: USA to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mexico to score - Yes