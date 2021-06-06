USA vs Mexico prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Nations League Final 2021

USA and Mexico clash in the final of the maiden edition of the CONCACAF Nations League at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Monday.

After picking up nine points from four group games, USA finished top of Group A ahead of Canada, who finished second only on goal difference.

This saw Gregg Berhalter’s men make it to the semi-finals, where they entertained Honduras in Denver on Thursday.

After a goalless first half, USA upped the ante in the second half and claimed a 1-0 win through Jordan Siebatcheu’s late strike.

The hosts will be looking to carry that momentum into Monday’s final showdown to claim the first-ever CONCACAF Nations League crown.

Meanwhile, Mexico cruised through Group B with four wins from four games to set up a semi-final clash with Costa Rica.

However, they only progressed into the final after seeing off the Costa Ricans on penalties on Thursday.

With nothing separating the two nations after 120 minutes, Gerardo Martino’s men claimed a 5-4 win in a thrilling penalty shootout.

Mexico head into the final unbeaten in their last three games and will aim to build on this fine form and claim the ultimate prize.

USA vs Mexico Head-To-Head

Mexico have been the superior side in this fixture, claiming 38 wins from 72 games against the USA. The Americans, meanwhile, have picked up 20 wins, while 14 games have ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came back in September 2019, when Mexico cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win.

USA Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Mexico Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

USA vs Mexico Team News

USA

Besides Tyler Adams, who is sidelined with a back problem, the USA have a full-strength squad and we expect head coach Gregg Berhalter to field his strongest starting XI.

They will also be boosted by the return of Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, who returned to action following an injury against Honduras.

Injured: Tyler Adams

Suspended: None

Mexico

Mexico will be without the services of Fernando Navarro and Osvaldo Rodriguez, who have been ruled out with injuries.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Raul Jimenez remains on the sidelines as he recovers from a brutal fractured skull sustained back in November.

Injured: Fernando Navarro, Raul Jimenez, Osvaldo Rodriguez

Suspended: None

USA vs Mexico Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zack Steffen; Tim Ream, Matt Miazga, John Brooks, Sergino Dest; Weston McKennie, Sebastian Lletget; Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Yunus Musah; Josh Sargent

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfredo Talavera; Jorge Sanchez, Carlos Salcedo, Hector Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga; Erick Gutierrez, Luis Romo, Jonathan Dos Santos; Uriel Antuna, Rodolfo Pizarro, Hirving Lozano

USA vs Mexico Prediction

Given the stakes of the game, we expect a close but entertaining showdown on Monday. The USA and Mexico head into this game in strong form and will be looking to claim the prize.

However, Mexico have a stronger set of players in their squad and we predict they will secure a narrow win to claim the title.

Prediction USA 0-1 Mexico

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Peter P