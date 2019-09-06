USA vs Mexico Preview: Match preview, predicted XI, betting odds, and more | International friendly

Gold Cup 2019 final action - Mexico vs USA

The USMNT takes on Mexico on Saturday in a fresh installment of their fierce continental rivalry. This will be the 70th meeting between the sides, and the Americans will be out for revenge in New Jersey.

The last time the sides met, Tata Martino's men ran out 0-1 winners in the Gold Cup final, beating the Americans in front of a Chicago home crowd. Giovani Dos Santos was the scorer last time out, and the US-based player will be joined on this occasion by a full cast of top-level players.

This is a much stronger looking Mexico side compared to the team which beat The Yanks in the Gold Cup final. Tata Martino welcomes back Marco Fabian, Tecatito Corona, Hector Herrera, Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano, and Javier 'Chicarito' Hernandez. This could work for or against Gregg Berhalter's men, as the Mexicans may need time to click due to the high profile returnees.

There are also high profile returnees to the USMNT, as the likes of Brad Guzan and Alfredo Moreno make their first bows under Berhalter. The manager will also be handing senior call-ups to Paxton Pomykal and Sergino Dest, veterans of the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup.

Revenge may be a tall order for the Americans, as El Tri under the tutelage of erstwhile Barca manager, Gerardo Martino, has been ruthless, picking up 10 wins from 10 games so far.

Venue and kickoff information

Match venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Date: September 7, 2019.

Kickoff: 1:30 (WAT), 6:00 am (IST).

Head to head

Although the Americans have been slightly ahead since the 1980s, El Tri has the bragging rights in this rivalry overall, with 35 wins. The Yanks have overcome the Mexicans on 19 occasions, and spoils have been shared 15 times.

Form guide

USMNT: WWWWL

Mexico: WWWWW

Did you know?

This will be the second occasion Mexico and the USMNT will be meeting immediately after an El Tri triumph in the Gold Cup final. The first time was 2011.

Gerardo Martino boasts of a 100 percent win record as El Tri boss.

The USMNT have failed to win their last 3 friendly matches.

Betting odds

USA win: 3.23

Mexico win: 2.29

Draw: 3.19

BTTS: 1.87 (Y), 1.83 (N)

Bookmaker: Betway

Predicted XI

USA (4-3-3): Steffen, Lima, Brooks, Long, Roldan, McKennie, Morales, Pulisic, Zardes, Boyd.

Mexico (4-3-3): Ochoa, Rodriguez, Salcedo, Araujo, Gallardo, Dos Santos, Herrera, Alvarez, Jimenez, Lozano, Corona

Match prediction

In a bid to put to bed the ghosts of their Gold Cup final loss, Berhalter's team will be looking to beat the Mexicans in New Jersey, however, Tata Martino will be looking to uphold his 100 percent unbeaten record.

This should be an exciting but close contest, and the quality on the Mexican team should be able to keep American retribution at bay for now.

Final score: USA 1-1 Mexico