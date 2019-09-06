×
USA vs Mexico Preview: Where to watch | International friendly

Tony Akatugba
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
10   //    06 Sep 2019, 19:03 IST

It's always a fierce contest between these neighbours
It's always a fierce contest between these neighbours

The Mexico national team travels across the American southern border fully aware their hosts lie in wait with retribution on their minds. The last time these continental rivals met was merely a few months ago, and Gerardo Martino's men beat their hosts, USA, in Chicago by a lone goal, clinching bragging rights and the Gold Cup as well.

Gerardo Martino will be fielding a much better side this time around, with the likes of Hirving Lozano, Javier 'Chicarito' Hernandez, Marco Fabian, Tecatito Corona, and Hector Herrera back in the side. That ought to give Gregg Berhalter cause for concern, as the team which beat his lads a few months ago was considerably weaker.

The American manager will be missing the likes of Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, andGeoff Cameron due to MLS commitments. Berhalter will, however, be giving senior caps to Sergino Dest and Paxton Pomykal, as well as recalls to Brad Guzan, Alfredo Morales, John Brooks, and Josh Sargent.

Tata Martino will be looking to advance his unbeaten record in charge of El Tri, with the former Barca manager boasting of 10 wins from 10 encounters, including the side's Gold Cup final triumph over the Yanks.

Mexico's gaffer also has a superior head to head record against Berhalter, as he has outscored him by 11-2, and he's never lost to the American, with 5 wins and a draw in their 6 previous meetings.

The Americans are also on a 3 game winless streak in international friendly competition and will be looking to break the duck against their cross-border rivals.

Where to watch & kick off information

USA: AT&T TV Now, Hulu Live, Sling Blue, Univision, futboTV.

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Date: September 7, 2019.

Kickoff: 1:30 (WAT), 6:00 am (IST)

American kickoff date & time: September 6, 2019. 8:30 pm (ET).

International Friendlies 2019 USA Football Mexico Football Christian Pulisic Hirving Lozano Gerardo Martino
