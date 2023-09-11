USA vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12th 2023

The USA will welcome Oman to the Allianz Field in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The hosts met Uzbekistan in a friendly on Saturday in St. Louis and goals from Timothy Weah, Ricardo Pepi, and Christian Pulisic helped them record a comfortable 3-0 win. Weah scored the opener in the fourth minute to give the hosts the lead while Pepi and Pulisic added goals in injury time of the second half.

Matt Turner made a couple of crucial saves in the match and kept a clean sheet. As a result, he was awarded the man of the match award. He will not appear in this match against Oman as he will head back home to be with his partner, who is expected to give birth to their baby soon.

The visitors played Palestine in a friendly last week, recording a 2-1 home win. All three goals were scored in the first half as Palestine took the lead in the fourth minute. Omar Al-Malki equalized in the 20th minute while Muhsen Al-Ghassani scored the match-winner in the 36th minute.

USA are co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, so will not take part in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers and are set to play Germany in their upcoming friendly next month. The visitors will play their next match in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.

USA vs Oman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last 12 games in all competitions. The visitors, meanwhile, have suffered two defeats in their last 14 games in all competitions.

The visitors have won three of their last four away games in all competitions while also keeping clean sheets in these wins.

USA vs Oman Prediction

The Stars and Stripes looked sharp in their friendly against Uzbekistan, scoring three goals while also keeping a clean sheet. They will look to build on that performance in this match. Turner has left the squad, so Ethan Horvath is expected to start in this match. Turner's absence will be a concern for Gregg Berhalter, who said that there were some points of improvement in the game.

Al-Ahmar struggled a bit in their friendly against Palestine and because they have traveled to the USA just this week, they might not have had enough time to acclimatize to the surroundings.

With that in mind and also considering the home advantage for the US, we expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: USA 2-1 Oman

USA vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score or assist any time - Yes