USA vs Panama Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

USA will entertain Panama at SoFi Stadium in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal on Thursday. The hosts have won all three editions of the competition thus far and are strong favorites. La Marea Roja, meanwhile, have finished fourth in the last two editions.

The defending champions met Jamaica in the quarterfinals in November and secured a 5-2 win on aggregate. They registered a 1-0 away win and a 4-2 home win. Ricardo Pepi scored in both legs. They met Costa Rica and Venezuela in friendlies earlier this year and secured 3-1 and 3-0 home wins, respectively.

The visitors overcame Costa Rica 3-2 in the previous round in November. They registered a 1-0 away win while the second leg ended in a 2-2 draw. They played Chile in a friendly in February and suffered a 6-1 away loss.

USA vs Panama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 28 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 19 wins. La Marea Roja have five wins and four games have ended in draws.

They last met in a friendly in October when the Stars and Stripes registered a 2-0 home win.

Three of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals. The visitors have won three games in that period while the Americans have two wins.

USA have suffered just two losses in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Panama have won just one of their last seven games, including friendlies. That win was registered away from home against Costa Rica in the Nations League.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six away games in the Nations League, recording four wins and keeping four clean sheets.

USA vs Panama Prediction

The Stars and Stripes are on a four-game winning streak, including friendlies, and have kept two clean sheets in that period. They have a 100% home record in the Nations League, scoring at least three goals in eight of the nine games, and are strong favorites.

Mauricio Pochettino has led his team to five wins in six games in charge thus far. He has called up Max Arfsten, Brian Gutiérrez, and Jack McGlynn to replace Antonee Robinson, Johnny Cardoso, and Auston Trusty, who picked up injuries. Their top scorer Pepi is sidelined, so Christian Pulisic is expected to play a key role here.

Los Canaleros have lost just two of their last 10 games in the Nations League while recording six wins. They are on a three-game winning streak in their travels in the competition, keeping two consecutive clean sheets.

Edgar Yoel Bárcenas and Michael Murillo are key absentees for head coach Thomas Christiansen due to injuries. Fidel Escobar was sent off against Costa Rica and will serve a suspension here.

The defending champions have the home advantage for this match and, considering their impressive record in this fixture, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: USA 3-1 Panama

USA vs Panama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

