USA vs Serbia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2023 

The USA and Serbia will square off in an international friendly at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday.

The USMNT will be looking to get back to winning ways, having been eliminated by the Netherlands in the round-of-16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year. Denzel Dumfries was the star of the show, providing two assists and scoring a goal to guide the Oranje to a 3-1 victory.

Serbia did not make it that far in the tournament following their group stage elimination in Qatar. Their final group game saw them fall to a 3-2 defeat against Switzerland, despite taking a 2-1 lead through Alexandar Mitrivic and Dusan Vlahovic.

The USA have another friendly lined up against Colombia this weekend before returning to competitive action in the Nations League in March. Serbia will begin their quest to qualify for Euro 2024 when they host Lithuania in March.

USA vs Serbia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between both sides. They also lined up for a friendly in January 2017 that ended in a goalless stalemate.

Eight of the USA's last 11 international fixtures have seeen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Serbia have scored two or more goals in seven of their last 10 international games.

The USA have lost just one of their last five friendlies, winning two and drawing two.

Serbia have won four of their last nine friendlies, losing two and drawing three.

Five of Serbia's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends.

USA vs Serbia Prediction

The USA enter the game as the favorites and also have home advantage in their favor. However. Serbia have what it takes to leave California with something and are likely to go all out for the win.

Dragan Stojkovic's side had a World Cup campaign to forget and will channel their focus on securing qualification for Euro 2024.

The USA gave a good account of themselves in Qatar and their young team will expect to build on the experience ahead of the next tournament which they will host.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring encounter.

Prediction: USA 2-2 Serbia

USA vs Serbia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Serbia to score 2+ goals

