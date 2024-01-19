USA vs Slovenia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

USA will entertain Slovenia at the Toyota Field in an international friendly on Saturday.

This is the annual January camp for the hosts and they will play for the first time this year in this friendly. They were last in action in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals in November against Trinidad and Tobago. They suffered a 2-1 loss in the second leg but a comfortable win in the first leg helped them register a 4-2 win on aggregate.

The visitors played Kazakhstan in their final UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match in November, recording a 2-1 win. Benjamin Šeško scored in the first half and Benjamin Verbič restored their lead in the 86th minute after Ramazan Orazov had equalized for Kazakhstan in the 48th minute.

They'll also be playing for the first time this year and will look to leave a good account of themselves in this match.

USA vs Slovenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just twice thus far, with their first meeting coming at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and they crossed paths again in a friendly in 2011. The hosts have an unbeaten record in these games, recording a 3-2 win in the friendly and their group-stage meeting in the 2010 World Cup ending in a 2-2 draw.

USA have lost just thrice in their last 17 games across all competitions, with one of the defeats coming on penalties against Panama in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

Slovenia have also suffered three losses in their last 17 games. They have won five of their last six games, scoring 15 goals while conceding five times in that period.

The visitors will play a friendly for the first time in over a year and are unbeaten in their last nine friendlies, including a 1-0 win over Montenegro in November 2022.

USA vs Slovenia Prediction

The Stars and Stripes have won four of their last five home games and will look to continue that form in this match. Head coach Gregg Berhalter has called up a relatively inexperienced squad for the friendly, with 17 of the players uncapped at senior level.

Jackson Ragen left the training camp with a knee injury and no replacement has been named for the defender, so the squad strength stands at 23 players.

Slovenia head into the match in great form, suffering just one loss in their last seven games across all competitions while recording five wins. Head coach Matjaz Kek has traveled with 22 players to the United States for the match, with 17 of them uncapped.

With both teams naming inexperienced squads for the match, the main objective for both managers seems to be giving players a chance to play for the national team and prove their mettle.

With nothing much at stake in this match, we expect the two teams to play out a draw.

Prediction: USA 1-1 Slovenia

USA vs Slovenia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Aidan Morris to score or assist any time - Yes