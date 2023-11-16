USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

USA will entertain Trinidad and Tobago at the Q2 Stadium in the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals on Thursday.

The hosts are two-time champions in the competition and will look to get the three-peat this time around. They are one of the four teams to earn a direct spot in the quarter-finals of the competition. The visitors, meanwhile, finished as runners-up in the League A Group A standings.

The hosts have played four consecutive friendlies between September and October, recording three wins. In their previous outing, Giovanni Reyna's brace and first-half goals from Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun helped them register a 4-0 win over Ghana.

The visitors suffered their first defeat of the Nations League campaign last time around, falling to a 5-3 away loss at Curacao. They have never made it to the semi-finals of the Nations League and have their work cut out against the reigning champions.

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 29 times in all competitions and will meet for the first time in the Nations League. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 21 wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of the hosts four times and four games have ended in draws.

They last met in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June, with the hosts registering an emphatic 6-0 win.

Interestingly, the USA have won their last three meetings against Trinidad and Tobago with an aggregate score of 19-0.

The hosts have lost just one of their 12 games in the Nations League thus far.

The visitors have lost three of the last four away games in all competitions, conceding 17 times while scoring seven goals.

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

The Stars and Stripes have an impressive record in the Nations League, winning 10 of their 12 games in the competition. They have an unbeaten home record against the visitors and have won their last 11 games while also keeping clean sheets in these wins.

Gregg Berhalter has a few key absentees for the match as Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, and Tyler Adams are nursing injuries. Johnny Cardoso also withdrew due to an ankle injury earlier this week.

The Soca Warriors suffered their first defeat in the Nations League last month and will look to return to winning ways in this match. They have registered just one win in their last nine meetings against the hosts, scoring just once and conceding 30 times in that period.

Considering the home advantage for the reigning champions and their dominance in the head-to-head record, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: USA 3-1 Trinidad and Tobago

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Folarin Balogun to score or assist any time - Yes