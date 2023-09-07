USA vs Uzbekistan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2023

The USA and Uzbekistan go head-to-head at the CITY PARK in a mouth-watering friendly fixture on Saturday.

Srečko Katanec’s men have failed to win their last six friendly matches since June 2022 and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

The USA suffered a semi-final exit from the Gold Cup last time out as they were beaten on penalties by Panama after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.

Prior to that, B.J. Callaghan’s men enjoyed an unbeaten group-stage run, picking up seven points from a possible nine before claiming a penalty-shootout victory over Canada in the quarter-finals.

USA now return home, where they are unbeaten in their last six matches, picking up four wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss against Serbia in January 2023.

Uzbekistan, on the other hand, were sent crashing back to earth last time out as they fell to a somewhat disappointing 1-0 loss against 10-man Iran.

Srecko Katanec’s men were previously on a six-game undefeated run, picking up four wins and two draws in that time.

Uzbekistan, who currently ranked 74th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, have lost their last two away games and will be looking to end this poor run.

USA vs Uzbekistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between USA and Uzbekistan, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

B.J. Callaghan’s men are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 matches across all competitions, claiming seven wins and three draws since January 2023.

Uzbekistan have lost just one of their last seven matches in all competitions while picking up four wins and two draws since September 2022.

Srečko Katanec’s men have failed to win their last six friendly games across all competitions, losing twice and picking up four draws since.

USA vs Uzbekistan Prediction

With 63 places separating the USA and Uzbekistan in the latest FIFA World Rankings, we anticipate a one-sided affair at the CITY PARK.

Katanec’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we fancy them claiming a comfortable home win.

Prediction: USA 2-0 Uzbekistan

USA vs Uzbekistan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Uzbekistan’s last seven games)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in USA’s last five games)