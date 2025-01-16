USA vs Venezuela Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025 

The USA and Venezuela will trade tackles in an international friendly on Saturday (January 18th). The game will be played at Chase Stadium in Florida.

The hosts will be looking to build on the 4-2 victory they registered over Jamaica in the second leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal tie in November 2024.

Christian Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi scored either side of Di'Shon Bernard's 33rd-minute own goal to give the USMNT a 3-0 lead at the break. Demarai Gray pulled one back for the Reggae Boyz in the 53rd minute but Timothy Weah completed the scoring three minutes later.

Venezuela, meanwhile, fell to a 4-2 defeat away to Chile in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. They were 2-1 up by the 22nd minute, with Jefferson Savarino and Ruben Ramirez scoring either side of Eduardo Vargas' 20th-minute strike.

Tomas Rincon scored an unfortunate 29th-minute own goal to draw the game level while Lucas Cepeda put the Chileans ahead for the first time in the 38th minute. The Colo Colo forward completed his brace to help his nation claim all three points.

USA vs Venezuela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The USA have three wins from six previous head-to-head games. Venezuela were victorious once while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in June 2019 when Venezuela claimed a 3-0 victory in a friendly.

Four of the last five head-to-head games saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

Venezuela are winless in their last seven games (four draws).

The USA have won just one of their last seven friendlies (four losses).

Venezuela's last four games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

USA vs Venezuela Prediction

The USA have two friendlies lined up this month, with a game against Costa Rica to come in Orlando next week. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino named an all-MLS-based squad to dispute both games with the exception of Matko Miltjevic, who is currently unattached.

Venezuela started off the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers impressively but poor results in recent months have seen them drop out of the qualification spots in CONMEBOL.

We are backing the USMNT to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: USA 2-1 Venezuela

USA vs Venezuela Betting Tips

Tip 1 - USA to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

