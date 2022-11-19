USA vs Wales Head-To-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 4 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The United States and Wales will lock horns at the Al Rayyan Stadium on the second day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Stars and Stripes return to the competition for the first time since 2014, having missed out on qualifying for Russia four years ago.

This time around, they finished third in the third round of the CONCACAF qualifiers to secure direct qualification and will be hoping to make a statement this year.

B/R Football @brfootball THE USMNT SQUAD HEADED TO THE WORLD CUP THE USMNT SQUAD HEADED TO THE WORLD CUP 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Ouyo74QO5x

Wales, meanwhile, are set to make their first appearance at the World Cup since 1958, when they made their tournament debut and went all the way to the quarterfinals.

The Dragons beat Ukraine 1-0 in the UEFA playoff finals in March, thanks to a Gareth Bale strike, to book their flights to Qatar, ending a 64-year wait to play in football's biggest event.

USA vs Wales Head-To-Head Stats

The USA and Wales have faced each other just twice in history, both in international friendlies.

Their first encounter was in May 2003 in San Jose, and it ended in a 2-0 win for the Stars and Stripes, courtesy of second-half goals from Landon Donovan and Eddie Lewis.

They again met for a friendly game in November 2020, more than 17 years after their first duel, but this time around, there were no goals as the match finished goalless in Swansea.

USA form guide: D-L-D-W-D

Wales form guide: L-L-L-D-L

USA vs Wales: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

GOAL @goal Wales beat Ukraine to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales beat Ukraine to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/0P4ad83SJy

The USA play their first World Cup match since 1 July 2014, when Belgium knocked them out in the round of 16 following a 2-1 victory in Salvador.

Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku scored in added time for the Red Devils before Julian Green pulled a goal back for the CONCACAF outfit.

The Stars and Stripes have failed to score in their last two games - a 2-0 friendly defeat to Japan followed by a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia in another warm-up match.

Meanwhile, Wales are winless in their last five games, including a defeat in their last three, all of which came in the UEFA Nations League. In fact, the Dragons have won only twice in the 2022 calendar year from nine games so far.

This World Cup will only be their second in history while the USA are set to play their 11th, but both sides will be desperate for a good start on Monday.

Poll : 0 votes