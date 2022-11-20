USA vs Wales Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2022

The USA and Wales will square off at the Ahmad bin Alli Stadium in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday.

The USMNT have returned to the biggest footballing stage after missing out in 2018. The CONCACAF champions secured automatic qualification to Qatar by a whisker, finishing above Costa Rica on goal difference.

The Stars and Stripes have made it out of the group stage in four of their last seven World Cup tournaments.

Wales qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 in what will only be their second-ever appearance at the Mundial. The Dragons made it to Qatar through grueling playoffs, dispatching Austria and Ukraine with 2-1 and 1-0 victories respectively.

Robert Page's side have not been in action since falling to a 1-0 home defeat against Poland in the UEFA Nations League in September. Karol Swiderski scored the match-winner for the Poles.

The USA also elected not to play a warm-up friendly in the lead-up to the World Cup. Their last match was a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia in a friendly in September.

USA vs Wales Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on two occasions in the past. The USA have one win to their name, while one game ended in a draw.

The USA have a poor recent record against European opposition, failing to win any of their last nine meetings, losing five and drawing four.

Wales reached the knockout rounds of the World Cup in their previous appearance in 1958 and were knocked out by Brazil in the quarterfinal, with Pele being the last player to score against them at a World Cup.

The USA have failed to win any of their last three matches, drawing two and scoring just one goal in the process.

Wales have progressed out of the group stage in their last two major tournament appearances, Euro 2016 and Euro 2020.

USA vs Wales Prediction

The USA are more experienced than Wales in terms of World Cup pedigree but the USMNT have a relatively inexperienced side. Their charge will be led by Chelsea's Christian Pulisic in what will be his first appearance at this stage.

The 24-year-old has been in indifferent form at club level but his displays on the international scene have been exceptional. Pulisic has 19 goal contributions in his last 23 qualifiers, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists.

Wales, for their part, will be looking to mark their return to the big stage after a 74-year absence. The Dragons have had a golden run in the last few years and can cause trouble for teams in the tournament, with Gareth Bale having the ability to decide matches on the biggest stages.

Furthermore, the world's 19th-ranked side will be buoyed by their relatively positive record against non-European sides. Wales have lost just one of their last seven meetings against non-European teams, winning three and drawing three while conceding only two goals across that run.

The two sides will battle it out to qualify for the knockout rounds alongside England and Iran in Group B. The Three Lions are favorites to top the group, with Wales and the USA tipped to fight for the next qualification spot.

Much of Wales' success in recent years has been backed by a compact backline and the ability to grind out results.

Monday's game is likely to be a cagey affair, with both coaches prioritizing avoiding a loss rather than going all out for the win. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: USA 1-1 Wales

USA vs Wales Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Gareth Bale to score at anytime

Bold Tip - Christian Pulisic to score or assist at anytime

