USA Women vs Argentina Women prediction, preview, team news and more | SheBelieves Cup 2021

The US Women's National Team take on Argentina at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Wednesday needing a point to win the 2021 SheBelieves Cup.

The USA have been comfortable winners in both their games against Canada and Brazil. They haven't even conceded a goal in the tournament.

Against the weakest team in the competition, Vlatko Andonovski's side should comfortably take at least the point that is needed for them to retain the title.

The USWNT have scored three goals in the competition so far, with a 1-0 win against Canada followed by a 2-0 victory against Brazil.

Rose Lavelle scored in the game against Canada, while Christen Press and Megan Rapinoe scored against the Brazilians.

For Argentina, who were a late entrant in the tournament as a replacement for Japan, the second game went a bit better than the first.

They lost that first game 4-1 to their arch-rvials Brazil, and were thoroughly outplayed in that encounter. However, they did play a lot better in their 1-0 loss to Canada.

USA Women vs Argentina Women Head-to-Head

Argentina have only beaten the USWNT once in 11 games before this - in the Pan American games in 2019.

A repeat of that famous result does seem unlikely in Orlando on Wednesday night, with the Americans playing some excellent football at the moment. Alyssa Naeher has now kept 10 successive clean sheets for the USA.

USA Women form guide: W-W

Argentina Women form guide: L-L

USA Women vs Argentina Women Team News

USA Women

The tournament win is not mathematically confirmed yet, but it could be before the US even take the field for this game. Even so, a few of the fringe players could be given an opportunity to play this game.

However, given that they have barely played any football in recent months, it could also be wise to ensure consistency.

As previously agreed upon, #USWNT midfielder @catarinamacario has returned to France and Olympique Lyonnais in order to complete her government-mandated seven-day quarantine so she can be prepared and eligible to play in the club's upcoming @UWCL match. — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 22, 2021

Injured: Tobin Heath

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Catarina Macario

Argentina Women

Vanina Correa, Argentina's first-choice goalkeeper, tested positive for COVID-19 before the tournament and didn't make the trip to Orlando at all.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Vanina Correa

USA Women vs Argentina Women Predicted XIs

USA Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alyssa Naeher; Kelley O'Hara, Abby Dahlkemper, Becky Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn; Julie Ertz, Lindsay Horan, Rose Lavelle; Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan

Argentina Women predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Solana Pereyra; Marina Delgado, Agustina Barroso, Aldana Cometti, Romina Nunez; Vanesa Santana, Miriam Mayorga; Mariana Larroquette, Dalila Ippolito, Yamila Rodriguez; Sole Jaimes

USA Women vs Argentina Women Prediction

We are predicting that the hosts will canter to an easy win against the Argentines and celebrate their second straight SheBelieves Cup success.

Prediction: USA Women 3-0 Argentina Women