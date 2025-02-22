USA Women vs Australia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

USA Women and Australia Women will battle for three points in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup on Sunday (February 23rd). The game will be played at State Farm Stadium.

The USWNT kick-started their tournament with a routine 2-0 victory over Colombia. Catarina Macario and Allyson Sentnor scored in either half to help the Stars and Stripes claim all three points.

Australia, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat to Japan. Mina Tanaka scored a first-half brace to set Nadeshiko on their way to victory. Maika Hamano and Moeka Minami added second-half goals to complete the rout.

The loss left the Matildas at the foot of the standings on zero points. The USA are joint-level with table-toppers Japan on three points.

USA Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 36th meeting between the two sides. USA Women have 29 wins to their name, Five games were drawn while Australia were victorious once.

Their most recent clash came in July 2024 when the USA claimed a 2-1 victory at the Paris Olympics Games.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Ten of Australia's last 11 games have produced three goals or more, with eight games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

The USWNT are currently on a 21-game unbeaten run (15 wins).

USA Women form guide: W-W-D-W-W Australia form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Australia form guide: The USA have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games.

USA Women vs Australia Women Prediction

The USA started their SheBelieves Cup title defense in routine fashion with their win over Colombia. Emma Hayes' side did not break much of a sweat against the debuting South Americans but are likely to face a sterner test here.

Australia, on their day, have what it takes to trouble any side in the world but they were sub-par against Japan. A similar showing would see them blown away by their hosts and effectively end their hopes of winning the tournament.

The USWNT are five-time defending champions of this competition and we are backing them to claim maximum points with a comfortable win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: USA Women 3-1 Australia Women

USA Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - USA Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - USWNT to score over 1.5 goals

