USA Women vs Brazil Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22, 2023 

USA Women and Brazil Women will square off at the Toyota Stadium in their final game of the 2023 SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday (February 22). The hosts just need a point to defend their crown, while Brazil need to win convincingly and for results elsewhere to go their way.

The USWNT are coming off a narrow 1-0 win over Japan on Sunday (February 19). Mallory Swanson's strike on the stroke of half-time proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Brazil, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat against Canada. Vanessa Giles and Evelyne Viens scored in either half to guide the North Americans to victory.

The defeat saw As Canarinhas drop to third in the standings, having garnered three points from two games and a goal difference of -1. The USWNT lead the way at the summit with maximum points accrued from two games.

USA Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 18 previous occasions, with USA leading 12-3.

Their most recent meeting in the 2021 SheBelieves Cup saw the USWNT win 2-0 victory en-route winning the trophy.

USA are on a five-game winning streak, keeping clean sheets in four games.

Five of Brazil's last seven games have had more goals in the second half than the first.

USA are unbeaten in their last seven games against Brazil, winning the last five.

Four of their last six games have had goals at both ends.

USA Women form guide: W-W-W-W-W; Brazil Women form guide: L-W-W-L-W

USA Women vs Brazil Women Prediction

The USWNT have rediscovered their mojo since the turn of the year, having struggled towards the end of 2022. The upturn in results is a welcome development as they seek to defend their world title.

Vlatko Andonovski's side will aim to win the SheBelieves Cup to boost their confidence and need just one point to triumph. Brazil, meanwhile, need an outright victory, but it will not be easy against a side that have won their last five games.

The hosts should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: USA 2-0 Brazil

USA Women vs Brazil Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - USA to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

