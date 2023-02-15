USA Women vs Canada Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16, 2023

USA Women and Canada Women will lock horns at Exploria Stadium in the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday (February 16).

USA are the most successful team in the tournament, having won five of the seven editions since its inception in 2016. They are also the defending champions following their triumph over Iceland in the final last year. USA are the reigning champions of the FIFA Women's World Cup as well.

The Stars and Stripes lost to England, Spain and Germany in friendlies late last year. However, they ended 2022 with a 2-1 win over Germany before opening the new year with two convincing wins (4-0, 5-0) against New Zealand. USA beat Canada 1-0 in their last meeting at the CONCACAF Women's Championship.

Canada, meanwhile, are appearing at SheBelieves Cup for the second time following their successful debut in 2021, where they finished third. They have qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup – their eighth consecutive appearance since 1995. The USA will present a good matchup for Canada ahead of the global showpiece.

Canada played two friendlies against Brazil last November, winning the first 2-1 and losing the second by the same scoreline. They have not played since then. Canada have had the better of the USA once in their more than a dozen clashes since 2008. That success came in 2021, with most of those players still available.

USA Women vs Canada Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five clashes, USA have prevailed four times, while Canada have won once.

USA have outscored Canada 7-1 in their last five meetings.

USA have played 21 games in the SheBelieves Cup, winning 15, drawing four and losing two.

Canada played 17 games in 2022, winning 11, drawing three and losing three.

USA have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Canada have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: USA – W-W-W-L-L; Canada – L-W-W-W-W.

USA Women vs Canada Women Prediction

Sophia Olivia Smith and Pugh were outstanding in 2022, respectively scoring ten and six goals for USA. They are expected to extend that form in this friendly tournament.

Jessie Alexandria Fleming and Janine Elizabeth Beckie, who scored four and three goals respectively for Canada in 2022, will likely lead the team.

USA are highly favoured to win based on their superiod form and experience, and home advantage.

Prediction: USA Women 3-1 Canada Women

USA Women vs Canada Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – USA Women

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: USA to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Canada to score - Yes

