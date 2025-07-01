USA Women vs Canada Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2025 

USA Women and Canada Women will square off in an international friendly on Wednesday (July 2nd). The game will be played at Audi Field.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Republic of Ireland over the weekend. They were 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Lynn Biyendolo and Isabel Rodriguez. Yazmeen Ryan and Alyssa Thompson added second half goals to complete the rout.

Canada, meanwhile, thrashed Costa Rica 4-1, also in a friendly. They had to do it the hard way though, having gone into the break trailing to Maria Salas' 27th-minute strike. A blitz in the final 20 minutes turned the game on its head, with Shelina Zadorsky breaking the deadlock in the 70th minute before Holly Ward, Zara Chavoshi and Emma Regan scored a goal each to seal the win.

USA Women vs Canada Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 67th meeting between the two sides. The USA have 53 wins to their name, Canada were victorious just four times while nine games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in the final of the SheBelieves Cup in April 2024 when when both sides canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw with the US evetually triumphing 5-4 on penalties.

Canada have won six of their last seven games (one loss).

Seven of the USWNT's last eight games have produced at least three goals.

Five of Canada's last six games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Form guide: USA: W-W-W-W-L; Canada: W-W-W-L-W

USA Women vs Canada Women Prediction

The USA have won their last four games on the bounce and will be expected to claim another win here. They have not faced any nation more than their neighbors Canada in the entirety of their illustrious history.

Canada, for their part, have struggled historically in this fixture. However, they have been in fine form in recent months, having scored at least two goals in their last six victories.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: USA Women 3-1 Canada Women

USA Women vs Canada Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - USA Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - USA Women to score over 1.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More