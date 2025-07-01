USA Women vs Canada Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2025 

USA Women and Canada Women will square off in an international friendly on Wednesday (July 2nd). The game will be played at Audi Field.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Republic of Ireland over the weekend. They were 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Lynn Biyendolo and Isabel Rodriguez. Yazmeen Ryan and Alyssa Thompson added second half goals to complete the rout.
Canada, meanwhile, thrashed Costa Rica 4-1, also in a friendly. They had to do it the hard way though, having gone into the break trailing to Maria Salas' 27th-minute strike. A blitz in the final 20 minutes turned the game on its head, with Shelina Zadorsky breaking the deadlock in the 70th minute before Holly Ward, Zara Chavoshi and Emma Regan scored a goal each to seal the win.
USA Women vs Canada Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 67th meeting between the two sides. The USA have 53 wins to their name, Canada were victorious just four times while nine games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those draws came in their most recent clash in the final of the SheBelieves Cup in April 2024 when when both sides canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw with the US evetually triumphing 5-4 on penalties.
- Canada have won six of their last seven games (one loss).
- Seven of the USWNT's last eight games have produced at least three goals.
- Five of Canada's last six games have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Form guide: USA: W-W-W-W-L; Canada: W-W-W-L-W
USA Women vs Canada Women Prediction
The USA have won their last four games on the bounce and will be expected to claim another win here. They have not faced any nation more than their neighbors Canada in the entirety of their illustrious history.
Canada, for their part, have struggled historically in this fixture. However, they have been in fine form in recent months, having scored at least two goals in their last six victories.
We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: USA Women 3-1 Canada Women
USA Women vs Canada Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - USA Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - USA Women to score over 1.5 goals