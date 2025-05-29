USA Women vs China PR Women Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2025 

USA Women and China PR Women will trade tackles in an international friendly on Saturday (May 31st). The game will be played at Allianz Field.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat they suffered to Brazil in a friendly last month. They went ahead in the opening seconds of the game through Catarina Macario, but Kerolin equalized in the 24th minute. Amanda Gutierres had an instant impact, scoring the match-winner after coming on in injury time to help her nation claim their first win over the USWNT in over a decade.

China, meanwhile, thrashed Thailand 5-1 in a friendly. They went into the break with a two-goal lead thanks to Siqian Wang's brace. Wang wrapped up the rout with her hat-trick late on after Zhang Xin and Wang Alfang had scored either side of Karnjanathat Phomari's strike.

USA Women vs China PR Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 60 occasions in the past. The USA have 39 wins to their name, and China were victorious nine times while 13 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when the USA claimed a 2-1 win in a friendly.

Five of the last six head-to-head games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

The USWNT's loss to Brazil ended their run of 21 games unbeaten in friendlies (18 wins).

USA Women form guide: L-W-L-W-W China PR Women form guide: W-W-L-W-D

China PR Women form guide: There have been exactly two first-half goals scored in China's last four games.

USA Women vs China PR Women Prediction

Emma Hayes is currently facing arguably the most testing period of her spell in charge of the USWNT. They lost to Japan in the deciding game in the SheBelieves Cup in February and let a lead slip in their loss to Brazil.

China were one of the early pacesetters in women's international football but they have been at their lowest in the last decade. They are in relatively fine form heading into this game, having won three of their last four games (one loss).

We are backing the USWNT to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: USA Women 3-1 China Women

USA Women vs China PR Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - USA Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals to be scored in the first half

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More