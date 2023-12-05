USA Women vs China Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th December 2023

USA Women will play host to China Women at Toyota Stadium in a friendly match on Wednesday.

USA Women vs China Women Preview

The USWNT are on the verge of closing out 2023 without a defeat. They have played 17 matches so far this year, winning 14 and drawing three. Lindsey Horan and Co. defeated China 3-0 in the first of their friendly double-header, which took place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on December 2.

The Stars and Stripes are confident of replicating that success in their rematch on Wednesday, which would extend their winning run against China to four games. The USWNT are using the exhibition games to fine-tune for the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup scheduled for February 2024.

China are in search of their first win against the USWNT since December 2015 when they prevailed 1-0 in a friendly match. Saturday’s meeting was the first between the sides this year, with China evincing weaknesses in every department, grabbing only two goal shots against 20 for the US Women's team.

Kengqiang Meigui have recorded an equal number of wins and losses so far this year. In 20 matches, they have won eight, lost eight and drawn four. China have crashed out of the 2024 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament after failing to progress to the third round.

USA Women vs China Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

USA Women have won four times and lost once in their last five matches against China.

USA Women have won four times and lost once in their last five home games against China.

USA Women have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

China have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

USA Women have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while China have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

USA Women vs China Women Prediction

Trinity Rodman pulled off a stunning display against China, racking up assists for goals by Sophia Smith and Lindsey Horan before hitting home the third. She deservingly won the Bud Light Woman of the Match. We are expecting another beautiful showing on Wednesday.

Despite conceding three goals, goalkeeper Xu Huan played a huge role in avoiding complete chaos for China by producing eight breathtaking saves. But her teammates need to work harder up-field.

USA Women come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: USA Women 3-1 China Women

USA Women vs China Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – USA Women to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: USA Women to score first – Yes

Tip 4: China Women to score - Yes