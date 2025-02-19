USA Women vs Colombia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

USA Women and Colombia Women will battle for three points in their opening game of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup on Thursday (February 20th). The game will be played at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback victory over the Netherlands in a friendly in December 2024. They went behind to Veerle Buurman's 15th-minute strike but Buurman's 44th-minute own goal leveled the game. Lynn Biyendolo scored the match-winner with 19 minutes left on the clock.

Colombia, meanwhile, fell to a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in a friendly. Kishi Nunez put the Argentines ahead in the 16th minute while Catalina Usme equalized two minutes into the second half.

Japan and Australia complete the quartet of teams in this year's SheBelieves Cup. They will face one another in a round-robin format.

USA Women vs Colombia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 13 occasions in the past. USA Women were victorious 11 times while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in March 2024 when the USWNT claimed a 3-0 victory in the Gold Cup quarterfinal.

Colombia are winless in their last five games (three draws).

The USA have kept a clean sheet in 12 of 13 head-to-head games.

The USWNT are currently on a 20-game unbeaten run (14 wins).

Four of the USA's last five friendlies have produced three goals or more.

USA Women form guide: W-D-W-W-W Colombia form guide: D-L-D-D-D

USA Women vs Colombia Women Prediction

The USA Women have entered a new era under Emma Hayes after arguably the lowest nadir of their international history. They are by far the most successful side in the history of the SheBelieves tournament, having won seven of the previous nine, including each of the last five.

Colombia are making their debut in the tournament and will get a baptism of fire against a side they have never beaten.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to claim maximum points in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: USA Women 4-0 Colombia Women

Tip 1 - USA Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - USA to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - The USWNT to win and keep a clean sheet

