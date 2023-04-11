USA Women vs Ireland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11, 2023

USA Women entertain Ireland Women at the CITYPARK in a friendly on Tuesday (April 11).

The hosts will take confidence from their imperious head-to-head record against Ireland, as they're yet to lose in six games. In fact, in their six previous clashes against USA, Ireland have lost all of them without scoring. The two teams are yet to meet in a competitive game, though.

The Stars and Stripes will use the game as their last exhibition ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup slated for July-August. United States head to Australia and New Zealand in search of a fifth title and third in a row. They're the most successful team in the competition with four titles.

Ireland, meanwhile, are making their debut in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. They're in Group B alongside Australia, Nigeria and Canada, and will open their campaign against the hosts. While most World Cup-bound teams are wrapping up preparations, Ireland will play two more friendlies against Zambia and France.

The Girls in Green locked horns with the USA in Austin, Texas, on April 8, where they were outclassed 2-0. Emily Ann Fox and Lindsey Horan scored for the hosts. The visitors will give it another shot as they look to end their losing streak and also score against USA.

USA Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

USA have won all six previous clashes with Ireland.

The hosts have scored 15 goals against Ireland in their last five clashes.

USA have won their last five home games.

Ireland have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away games.

USA have won their last five games, while Ireland have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: USA Women –W-W-W-W-W; Ireland Women – L-D- W-W-W

USA Women vs Ireland Women Prediction

Chicago Red Stars ace Mallory Swanson has been the leading attacking threat for the hoststhis year, scoring seven times. Rosemary Lavelle and Alexandra Morgan have provided stand-out moments as well, with two goals apiece.

Meanwhile, Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn have been impressive for the visitors, scoring five and three goals, respectively, this year. Lily Agg and Denise O’Sullivan have scored twice apiece.

USA, though, are expected to ride their red-hot form and beat Ireland again.

Prediction: USA 3-0 Ireland

USA Women vs Ireland Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – USA

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: USA to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ireland to score - No

